Namibia continue to party in the UAE, beat Scotland by 4 wickets

Namibia started their Super 12 campaign on a winning note as they beat Scotland by four wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Scotland had a great run in the first round, Namibia stunned a few teams too and when these two meet in the Super 12s, Namibia emerge as the winners again. They have smiles all around in the dugout, on the field, and everywhere their fans are.

After inviting Scotland to bat first, Ruben Trumpelmann helped Namibia start on a strong note, and restricted Scotland to 109/8 in 20 overs.

It was all started by Trumpelmann on the first four balls of the match, followed by the slower balls in the death over, and even though they wobbled a bit towards 110, they got there comfortably thanks to Smit, who stayed unbeaten.

In response, Namibia got off to a decent start, maintaining a check on the required run-rate. Namibia batters have shown some good composure under pressure, both with the ball and with the bat in this comp.

The target was only 110 but Scotland had a pretty good bowling line-up with variety. So they weren't going to leave it easy. Namibia did lose three quick wickets in the middle overs but JJ Smit's cool composure helped Namibia complete the run-chase with five balls to spare.

Ruben Trumpelmann was adjudged player of the match for his brilliant bowling display.

"It felt great to win and hope to get a few more. I'm focused on the training and happy to see that things went my way. I was nervous out there, but I thought, it's the World Cup, so why not enjoy it. I use the swing as a weapon upfront, so luckily it went my way today. We hope to win a few more, but this is massive for us," he said at the post-match presentation.