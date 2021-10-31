Nabi, Afghan take Afghanistan to a challenging total of 160 against Namibia

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021

Asghar Afghan walks out for the last time for Afghanistan in a T20I. Photo: ICC via Getty Images
46 off the final four overs for Afghanistan who have finished quite well, thanks to Nabi mainly.

Asghar Afghan chipped in as well in his final international innings.

The start was a quickfire one for Afghanistan, with Shahzad and Zazai looking good and scoring 50 in the powerplay. Shahzad went on to bring up 2000 T20I runs as well and was looking very dangerous.

However, Namibia came back with the ball using their variations cleverly. They ruled the middle overs, giving away only 59 from those nine overs.

The slower balls are working nicely on this pitch which seems a bit slow. 161 is going to take some getting against this Afghan attack for the surprising package from Namibia.

Asghar Afghan on his decision to retire: "I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people are asking me why now but it's something I cannot explain. In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that's why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it's difficult for me, but I have to retire."

Asghar is visibly emotional, sobbing and wiping his tears as he speaks.

