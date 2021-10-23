Mushtaq Ahmed gives analyzed plan to Pakistan bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 is coming closer and so is the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. The arch-rivals will kick-start their campaign with this clash and would like to emerge victorious. With India and Pakistan sharing a history of rivalry, former cricketers of both sides have been backing their countrymen to get the glory.

It has to be noted that India boast of a perfect record against Pakistan in World Cups. In the T20 global event, the two sides have met five times and the Men in Blue crossed the line every single time. Needless to mention, Babar Azam's team would be determined to end the losing streak this year. In order to do so, however, their bowlers would need to restrict India's star-studded batting line-up.

While there are several prominent batters in India's team, veteran duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most experienced. With Kohli and Rohit's wickets being crucial, former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has given his countrymen some tips to dismiss the duo.

An inswing bowler can be effective against Rohit Sharma: Mushtaq Ahmed

"Rohit takes his time and is smart and I feel an inswing bowler can be effective against him at the beginning of his innings. It creates a bit of a problem for him. Also, bouncers can work on slow wickets as he is a compulsive puller so that can work if you set the field well," Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"For Kohli, I believe you have to play with the field setting. It is white-ball cricket so you won't have much swing. But the key will be to make him earn the first 10-15 runs by keeping the fielding tight. In that case, he will try to hit over the fielders and that can create chances," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that the past record won't bother his team as their primary focus is to play good cricket on the given day. "Past is gone, we are not thinking about it rather we are focusing on the future. I am confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket in the match," Azam said during PCB media briefing.