Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 01:38 pm

Related News

Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.

Reuters
11 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 01:38 pm
Morgan keen to lead England in next year&#039;s T20 World Cup

England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team.

Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."

"I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room.

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010.

Sports / Cricket

Eoin Morgan / England Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

17h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

17h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

17h | Videos
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills