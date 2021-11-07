Mohammad Rizwan sets new world record, surpasses legendary Chris Gayle

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:48 pm

Related News

Mohammad Rizwan sets new world record, surpasses legendary Chris Gayle

Rizwan only needed five runs to surpass Gayle's record tally of 1665 runs which he had amassed back in 2015, in 26 innings

Hindustan Times
07 November, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 10:48 pm
Mohammad Rizwan sets new world record, surpasses legendary Chris Gayle

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday broke a six-year-old record held by West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle, during the T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rizwan became the highest run-getter in T20 cricket in a single calendar year, breaking Gayle's world record. 

Rizwan only needed five runs to surpass Gayle's record tally of 1665 runs which he had amassed back in 2015, in 26 innings. Rizwan's tally comprises runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League this year and for his national side.

Rizwan had earlier surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli, during the ongoing T20 World Cup, who stands third in the all-time list with his tally of 1614 runs scored in 2016, for his national side and Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rizwan has played a pivotal role in Pakistan's run to the semi-final in the T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 79 against India during his opening stand of 152 runs with captain Babar Azam which helped Pakistan win by 10 wicket. Rizwan put up a similar score against Namibia, Pakistan's fourth game in the campaign, which helped the team to book their seat in the knockouts.

Pakistan opted to bat first in the game against Scotland and are aiming to continue their unbeaten streak in the competition to finish top in Group 2. 

Sports / Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

6h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

6h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022