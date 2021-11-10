Moeen, Malan take England to a challenging total of 166

The partnership of Malan and Moeen set things back on track and laid the perfect platform to explode in the end.

99 runs off the last 10 overs. England clearly have the momentum and remember any total over 160 in a knock-out game is as good as defending 190-200.

After being put in to bat, England started off well as Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler hit a few early boundaries.

However, it didn't quite work for Bairstow at the top, and Buttler's fun did last too long as he got out soon after the powerplay and his record of 'being not out against New Zealand pacers' in T20Is remained in tact while at it.

Bairstow's night ended early on 14 as Kane Williamson took a brilliant catch off Adam Milne.

England reached 45/1 after 7 overs. In the next three overs, ENG added 22 runs but also lost their in-form batter Jos Buttler as he was trapped in plumb on 29 off Ish Sodhi.

Then, it was Dawid Malan (42) and Moeen Ali who rebuilt the English innings by putting on 63 runs for the third wicket before Tim Southee got the better of Malan.

The partnership of Malan and Moeen set things back on track and laid the perfect platform to explode in the end.

Eventually, Moeen Ali dished out a few more big hits en route to his maiden T20 WC half century as England posted 166/4 in 20 overs in Abu Dhabi in the ENG vs NZ clash.

This won't be an easy total by any means, but New Zealand have some historical scores to settle and with possibility of dew coming in, this should be a fun chase.

