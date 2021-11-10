Kiwis clinch thriller to reach maiden T20 World Cup final

New Zealand reached the T20 World Cup final with a five-wicket victory over England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Everything about this game told you there was going to be something special on offer today. But it was hard to believe it for the most part. But then it all changed.

New Zealand were reeling from Chris Woakes's new ball spell, having lost two of their most experienced players.

The pitch was not the most straightforward. History said 167 was never chased here. And England were in complete control, nothing saying that more than Liam Livingstone bowling four overs for 22 with two wickets.

Came down to 57 off the final four overs. Not many signs from New Zealand on what was to come. But it came, and it blew England away. A stunning cameo from Neesham, a complete change in gears from Mitchell and some payback for the pre-tournament favourites.

Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham provided the late assault as New Zealand chased down their 167-run victory target with one over to spare.

Earlier, Moeen Ali struck 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand's tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.

Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.