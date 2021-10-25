'It has absolutely been a hammering': Gavaskar reacts to India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:01 pm

Related News

'It has absolutely been a hammering': Gavaskar reacts to India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener

Reacting to the defeat, Sunil Gavaskar termed it a "hammering" for the Indian side but added that it's important for India to move on from the loss it quickly.

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:01 pm
&#039;It has absolutely been a hammering&#039;: Gavaskar reacts to India&#039;s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup opener

India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign began on a forgettable note as the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Babar Azam's Pakistan in Group 2 Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Reacting to the defeat, legendary cricketer and former captain Sunil Gavaskar termed it a "hammering" for the Indian side.

While speaking to the broadcasters during the post-match analysis, former opener Gavaskar also said that it's important for India to move on and move on quickly. "It has absolutely been a hammering, as far as India is concerned. Hopefully, they will pick themselves up quickly because it's important. You've you got to forget what has happened in this game and focus on the next few games that are there," quipped Gavaskar on air.

Asked to bat first, the "Men in Blue" got off to a torrid start as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Rohit Sharma (golden duck) and KL Rahul (3) and jolted India. In the sixth over, Hasan Ali removed a dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav for 11 to leave India three down by the end of the Powerplay.

It was then skipper Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who steadied India's ship, as the duo added 53 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant's entertaining cameo ended on 39 by a caught and bowled by Shadab Khan. Skipper Kohli brought up his 29th T20I fifty before being dismissed by Afridi, who impressed with figures of 3/31 in his 4 overs. Eventually, India posted 151/6 in 20 overs.

In response, openers Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan got their side off to a quick start, racing to 43/0 by the end of the Powerplay. The two continued on their merry way, registering unbeaten scores of 68 and 79, respectively, along the way and took their side over the line with 2.1 overs to spare.

Sports / Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar / India VS Pakistan / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur