"India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered"

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:24 pm

Related News

"India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered"

"Always approached this game as just another game of cricket."

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 05:24 pm
&quot;India-Pakistan match should be reconsidered&quot;

With only a few days left in the T20 World Cup clash between Asian giants and arch-rivals India and Pakistan, calls for cancelling the match are getting steam in India after a union minister said it should be "reconsidered" on Sunday.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated recent tensions in Kashmir, saying that the match should be reconsidered as relations between the two countries is bad.

India's Punjab Minister Pargat Singh has said the same a few days earlier, saying that the match should be cancelled because the situation at the border is "not ideal".

"India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup shouldn't be held because the situation at the border isn't ideal and both the countries are currently going through a stressful period," he said.

He said it was of the utmost importance that "we have to guard humanity and not do anything that may end up putting further stress on the relationship between the two countries."

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke about India's clashes against Pakistan, adding that he had "always approached this game as just another game of cricket".

"There is a lot of hype created around this game more so with ticket sales and the demands of tickets and right now, the value of those tickets is ridiculously high," he had said, adding that it is all that he knows.

"My friends are asking me whether there are tickets left, right and centre, and me saying no. It's probably the only change that I experience from any other game," he had said, in a reply to a question whether the India-Pakistan encounter is the top game for an Indian in a World Cup.

However, the star cricketer did not deny the fact that the overall buzz is different.

"Yes, the environment is different on the outside from the fans' perspective, it is definitely louder, definitely more excitement in the air," he said, adding that apart from that, from the players' point of view, "we stay as professional as we can and always approach this game in the most normal way possible."

Sports / Cricket

Indian Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

23h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij