India-Pakistan encounter becomes most viewed match in shortest format

The match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup garnered a reach of 167 million viewership, becoming the most viewed T20I match, surpassing the previous high-India-West Indies 2016 ICC World T20 semi-finals.

"The India-Pakistan match has created history by clocking a record reach of 167 million viewers, making it the most viewed T20I match till date. We have continually strived to grow the audience base for marquee Cricket and this record is a testament to our efforts across high-decibel campaigns, enhanced storytelling, dedicated regional programming, and consumer innovations," said a Star India spokesperson in a statement.

"There's no doubt that the result of the match and India's exit from the tournament disappointed fans but the record viewership displays the unique power of Cricket to engage audiences at an unprecedented scale," the statement further read.

Star India said the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021, delivered exceptional viewership on the Star India network, the official broadcaster of the event, registering a cumulative reach of 238* million till last week (qualifiers first 12 games of Super 12 stage).

According to Star India, the opening stage, dominated by the high-octane India-Pakistan encounter, had its fair share of twists and turns, keeping viewers and fans hooked onto the action. The overall consumption reached an astounding 47 billion minutes (qualifiers first 12 games of Super 12 stage).

