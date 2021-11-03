India bounce back with a 66-run thrashing over Afghanistan

The tournament hosts (technically of course) live to fight another day. And in some style too. For those in doubt, here is a massive update - India's net run rate has stormed into positive territory.

Who would have thought of this, especially after the hiding they got in the last two games? Well, their batters were on the rampage today and once the target was 210, Afghanistan were always in trouble.

They lost early wickets and although Gurbaz played a breezy cameo, his dismissal brought about a lull in proceedings. The result was no longer that relevant because it was inevitable, it was thereafter a tussle for net run rate between the two teams.

In the end, you'd think neither are too disappointed, although India certainly are the happier side. Afghanistan would dearly have loved another 20-30 runs, and could have got there if not for the early wickets.

Afghanistan lost two early wickets at the start of their chase as Jasprit Bumrah removed Zazai (13) and Mohammed Shami got the wicket of Mohammad Shahzad (0).

However, Gurbaz and Gulbadin took the attack to the Indian bowlers to take the total to 47/2 after the powerplay.

Soon after, Gurbaz was sent packing on 19 by Ravindra Jadeja. Just as Gulbadin Naib threatened to take off, he was trapped LBW plumb in front by R Ashwin.

Afghanistan reached 61-4 after 10 overs. R Ashwin, before finishing his spell with figures of 2/14 in 4 overs, cleaned up Najib as Afghanistan reached 98/5 after 16 overs.

Earlier in the first innings, India posted 210/2 in 20 overs after being asked to bat by Afghanistan.

Courtesy of a flurry of boundaries unleashed by openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, India posted 53/0 by the end of the first innings Powerplay.

Afghanistan bowlers pulled things back for three overs before a few timely boundaries from KL Rahul helped India post 85/0 at the halfway stage.

Soon after, the duo brought up their 4th T20I century stand and Rahul also brought up another half-century. The Indian openers then went on to add 140 runs for the first wicket, a new record for India in T20Is, before Karim Janat dismissed Sharma on 74.

Rahul was dismissed on 69 soon after by Gulbadin Naib but that did not deter Hardik Pandya (35*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) to put on a show. The two put on 63 runs off 21 balls to take India to the massive total.

Rohit Sharma | Player of the match | 74(47): The idea was to go after it, and get off to a good start, which didn't happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital. We were prepared to field first, and it was a good pitch to bat on. Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that. Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that's not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total.