Imran Khan tweets after Australia beat Pakistan to advance to T20 World Cup final

12 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Imran Khan, who was also the captain of Pakistan's first-ever World Cup-winning side in 1992, said the current Pakistan team should be proud of their efforts in the World Cup. Pakistan were the only side to reach the semi-finals with an all-win record.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted after Australia beat the Babar Azam-led side by five wickets in a thrilling semi-final on Friday in Dubai to advance to the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. Khan, who was also the captain of Pakistan's first-ever World Cup-winning side in 1992, said the current Pakistan team should be proud of their efforts in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were the only side to reach the semi-finals with an all-win record. 

"To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia," the Pakistan PM tweeted after the second semi-final.

Chasing 177 for a place in the final, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for a golden duck. But experienced campaigner David Warner (49) held fort with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and started a counter attack. but leg-spinner Shadab Khan's (4/26) arrival the middle tilted the balance towards Pakistan as Australia were reduced to 96 for 5 in 12.2 overs, needing 81 runs 46 balls.

Matthew Wade then smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 that included a hat-trick of sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four. Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

