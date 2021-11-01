'I think we have to focus on our skills and processes in tomorrow’s game': Domingo is desperate for a win against SA

Having lost the first three encounters in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh coach is desperate for a win.

Russell Domingo talked to the media in pre-match press conference.

Domingo said:

"It has been pretty chilled. We have a practice session this afternoon. We had a good discussion after the West Indies game. Morale has been pretty low after the two narrow losses against Sri Lanka and West Indies. Our chance is probably over in this World Cup, but we have a lot to play for tomorrow. The guys are determined to put in good performances.

"We were on top against Sri Lanka but made one or two crucial mistakes in the end. The boys are gutted. They have had a tough couple of days. They know the expectations back home was high. The media interest is high. They know that they have let a few people down by not crossing the line. They are playing for their country tomorrow, and they will be giving their 100% again.

"They are playing well at the moment. Having worked in South Africa for a long time myself, we know there's always a question mark in the way they play spin. Hopefully the conditions will help us tomorrow. There are certain areas we will look to exploit when we play against them. We have had some good discussions this morning.

"Shakib is obviously a big loss for the balance of the side. The team will also miss his leadership and the calmness that he brings to pressure situations. When he doesn't play, you go a batsman or bowler light. You might have to play a part-time bowler. It does provide someone new to make his first World Cup appearance tomorrow.

"We want to win every single game. We know there's an obsession with winning and disappointment when you don't win. Our focus is the process and how we are going to achieve that win. Everybody is trying to win every single game but when you are focused on that, you lose track of the things you need to do to get that win. I think we have to focus on our skills and processes in tomorrow's game. If we do that, hopefully the result goes our way.

"Bangladesh have only won one game in the second phase of the T20 World Cup, ever. There's an opportunity to improve on that record, to try to win the two games. It will be a big stepping stone for us. We have to open our account tomorrow.

"I can't comment on how Shakib and Mustafiz are feeling. They can probably answer this question. All I can say is that when you are losing, you can always point at things. I don't think we are in a position to do that. We have made some mistakes at crucial stages. We cannot shift the blame to anything else but ourselves.

"Bubble life has been hard. I have been home for five weeks in this entire year. But that's the card we are dealt with, and it's the same for everyone.

"We have played against past champions Sri Lanka, England and West Indies. They are tough sides. In two of those games, we were on top for almost 80-90 per cent of those games. We have to look at the positives. We had Sri Lanka and West Indies under pressure. We didn't finish well with the bat against West Indies. We didn't finish well with the ball against Sri Lanka. We have to focus on the positive aspects, and then limit the mistakes. We made mistakes in crucial stages.

"If you look at the age group in our side, I think we have come into the World Cup with the youngest average age for the players. Guys like Naim, Afif, Shoriful and Mahedi are young players. In big events like this, some players will make mistakes. As long as they are gaining experience from these mistakes, it will put us in good stead going forward.

"We could have won both those games, and sitting here cock-a-hoop this morning. Margins are small. We are focused hard on things we have done well. We realised that we need to improve on those we haven't done well. We have to keep moving forward.

"Fortunately I am not on social media. I don't read too much of it. Most of my social media used to be when I was involved in fishing. Not so much cricket. So I am not too sure what's getting said out there. There have been so many good performances from some of the young boys like Shoriful and Naim. When things are not going well, you forget to look at those positive aspects. We are one of the youngest sides, age-wise, but people forget that because we have two or three really experienced players. The results haven't been great but I have been proud of how the boys fought during those tense encounters.

"In terms of media, it is always easy to talk after the team is selected. Form is important in this format. Carrying out-of-form players can sometimes hurt you, especially a batsman. If you are not in form, there's no time to find form in this particular format.

"Match-ups is the throwaway phrase at this stage. But it is not something we look at too closely. If you are a left-handed batter playing against an offspinner, you have to be good enough to play against that offspinner. The same for left-arm spinners against right-handed batters. There's obviously a place for match-ups but form is an important aspect.

"A whole host of things can be reviewed, going forward. End of the day, decisions get made on the field of play. There's no right, there's no wrong. Hindsight is always great. We needed 31 off 24 balls against West Indies. If someone said at the start of the match, we would have taken it hands down. Against Sri Lanka, we had them 79-4 chasing 172. We would take this situation hands down if someone said that at the start of the game. We maybe made a few mistakes in the close stages, in terms of decision making and option-taking. In terms of dealing with the pressure. Those are the things that we need to maybe evaluate.

"We thought about it, but it is difficult when you have Shakib, Mushfiq and Riyad, and then there's young Afif who has done really well. It can be a little bit cluttered (in the middle-order). Liton would say top-order is his preferred position to bat. Maybe batting at No 3 or 4 too him out of the pressure environment against the new ball. His batting was a positive for us, and it is a good option.

"We came here with two spare batters, two spare fast bowlers, an offspinner and two wicketkeepers in the group. I still feel we are covered for the last two games. I don't think we needed to bring more back-up players.

"Sohan won't be fit for tomorrow. Shamim and Soumya, the back-up batsmen, will be in the starting XI tomorrow.

"We know it is a national sport. The results are massively important. The team has a fantastic win record in T20Is in the last 12 months. We won some big series. I think it would be very harsh to judge the team based on two narrow losses against two prior world champions. The team has made big strides. There are some young players. We are by no means the finished article in this format. There's a lot of room for improvement. I know there's a lot of negativity around the side, but there is a lot to be positive about. I know there's criticism about certain players and certain aspects of the coaching staff. But, I feel the team has progressed immensely. From being ranked No 11 in the world to be ranked No 6, in eight months, is a big achievement for Bangladesh cricket. But we know we are a long way from where we need to be. But it is not going to happen overnight. It is a process. There's another World Cup in a year's time, things have to be put in place.