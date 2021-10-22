‘I haven’t seen my daughter for 135 days’: Mahela Jayawardene to leave T20 World Cup bio-bubble

Before getting on-board as Sri Lanka's consultant for the T20 World Cup, Mahela Jayawardene was engaged with coaching duties of the Southern Braves at The Hundred. He then traveled to UAE for the second leg of Indian Premier League.

Former middle-order batter Mahela Jayawardene, who was working as a team consultant with the Sri Lankan unit at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, will return home ahead of the Super 12 stage. 

The former cricketer confirmed the development to media and stated the continuous spells of lodging in quarantine and bio-bubble as the reason behind it.

Jayawardene, however, confirmed that he will continue to assist the team from home with the help of technology they have. 

"It's tough. I just counted that I have been 135 days in quarantine and bubbles since June and I am in (the) last legs. But I totally understand and I told them I will be with the group with the technology that we have. I hope that anyone can understand that being a father that I haven't seen my daughter for that many days. I definitely need to get back home," Jayawardene was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.  

Before getting on-board as Sri Lanka's consultant for the showpiece event, Jayawardene was engaged with coaching duties of the Southern Braves, who won The Hundred. He then traveled to UAE for the second leg of Indian Premier League, where he worked with the Mumbai Indians. 

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have already advanced to the Super 12 stage, winning both the matches they've played in the opening round of the competition.  

