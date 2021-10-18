How Bangladesh can still qualify for the Super 12

Bangladesh Tigers began their T20 World Cup campaign aiming to top Group B in the first round of the tournament. They had host Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their group and comfortably reach the Super 12 by winning all the matches. And the Tigers were literally flying after winning three back to back T20I series within a couple of months.

But a shock defeat to Scotland on the opening day of the tournament has brought them back to their feet and complicated the equation of reaching the Super 12. Bangladesh will now have to depend on the other matches and a number of 'if's to qualify for the next round.

First of all, Bangladesh must win their remaining two matches against Oman and PNG. There is no other alternative. But winning the remaining matches won't guarantee the Tigers' qualification to the next round.

The Tigers will also have to keep an eye on the net run rate.

If Oman win against Scotland and Scotland win against PNG, then there will be three teams with two wins, assuming Bangladesh win their remaining two games.

In this case, Oman have an upper hand. They won their first game against PNG by a whooping 10-wicket margin and have an NRR of 3.135 and if they somehow manage to beat Scotland by any margin, they should be good to go to the next round for their superior NRR.

Scotland have an NRR of 0.300. If they lose to Oman and beat PNG, Bangladesh's NRR will come into the equation and play a vital role in deciding. But if they manage to beat Oman, that will be a huge help for Bangladesh.

So, Bangladesh, currently third in the table with an NRR of -0.300, just can't win their remaining matches and hope to book their place in the Super 12, they will have to win big. Then they will see what happens in the other matches.