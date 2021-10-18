"He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he’s the man of the match against Bangladesh"

The 31-years-old Scotland all-rounder, who played only his second T20I match last night, Chris Greaves received all the praise and appreciation from his captain Kyle Coetzer.

Scotland were suffering with a score of 53-6 at a stage until Chris Greaves came in and turned the faith of the Scots around.

Greaves scored 45 (28), setting the tone, before getting out on the last over of the innings bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.

Not only did the Scottish all-rounder contributed with his bat, but his team had the fortune of his leg-break bowling as well.

Greaves broke an important partnership of key Bangladesh men Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan by picking up their wickets in consecutive overs. He ended his spell with an over left and on 2-19 (3 ov).

The Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, "It was an incredible day for him but certainly it wasn't a surprise for us. We knew he had the ability to do this."

"Really proud of Greaves, he had to sacrifice a lot. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not long ago and now he's getting man of the match and playing against Bangladesh."

Coetzer did not only talk about the brilliance of Greaves in the post-match press conference. The Scot leader requested the governing body of cricket to give them and other such countries more and more opportunity to play competitive cricket.

"The exposure is really, really important for us and any Associate team. Sides like Scotland, Nepal or Malaysia when they perform and have a good game and win games of cricket it drives the cricket within their country," said Coetzer.

"The youngsters aspire to try and play the game and when those opportunities are dried up, so to speak, it's very hard to encourage them to play cricket in the country."

"So you want to see strong performances, you want to see your country on the TV."

The top two teams from Group B will advance into the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

Scotland are behind table-toppers Oman who thrashed, with an incredible net run-rate, Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

"We certainly want to make a scene. This our opportunity, this is our platform to do that," said Coetzer.

"It (the win) showed the strength and depth we have amongst our players and the belief we have. That certainly is a great start to the tournament."