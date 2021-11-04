'Had to win by a big margin': Rohit Sharma explains reasons behind his destructive innings against Afghanistan

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
04 November, 2021, 06:40 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:42 am

Related News

'Had to win by a big margin': Rohit Sharma explains reasons behind his destructive innings against Afghanistan

"Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that," Rohit Sharma said.

Hindustan Times
04 November, 2021, 06:40 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:42 am
Photo: Sportskeeda
Photo: Sportskeeda

India opener Rohit Sharma was rewarded for his blistering innings in the T20 World Cup match against Aghanistan on Sunday as he was named the man of the match after India's 66-run win. Virat Kohli & co. had lost the first two games by big margins, and needed a big win to improve their Net Run Rate.

Hence, after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss, and elected to bowl, the onus was on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to give India a flying start - a job the duo did brilliantly.

The two went after Afghanistan bowlers from the first ball itself. Rohit smashed 74 runs in 47 balls, while Rahul added 68 runs in 48 balls as they added 140 runs for the opening wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports while accepting his award, Rohit said: "The idea was to go after it, and get off to a good start, which didn't happen in the first two games and lay the platform for the others. Exceptional batting from Rahul, and that partnership was vital. We were prepared to field first, and it was a good pitch to bat on."

"Getting to a respectable total was important, and the NRR could come into play so we had to win by a good margin, so glad we got that," he added.

"Today it was necessary to get off to a good start, and that's not my natural game - I usually like to get in. So I made an effort to settle in, play cricketing shots, and put up a big total," he signed off.

Sports / Cricket

Rohit Sharma / India vs Afghanistan / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club