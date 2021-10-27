ENG vs BAN: Mushfiqur-Mahmudullah steady ship after early losses against England

This is the first-ever T20I meeting between England and Bangladesh! Well, it's about time, eh? England roll into this fixture on that back of rumbling West Indies for 55 in Dubai, while Bangladesh are coming off the back of a dramatic defeat to Sri Lanka. But this is the Group of Death, remember, and every team is packing heat in some form. In the Tigers' case, it's a battery of left-arm spin, which may pose questions for England's openers, in particular. Bangladesh have lost Mohammad Saifuddin, which is a blow to the balance of their side, while England could welcome back Mark Wood's extra wheels.

04:48 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim 27 (27)* and Mahmudullah Riyad 12 (11)* are clawing back as they are playing beautifully against the English bowlers.

Bangladesh: 60-3 (10 ov)

04:40 pm

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah try to resettle the innings.

Bangladesh: 42-3 (8 ov)

04:26 pm

Shakib Al Hasan fails to clear the 30-yards circle as he joins Naim and Litton back to the hut.

Bangladesh: 26-3 (5.2 ov)

04:13 pm

Moeen Ali takes back-to-back wickets as Naim Sheikh departs trying to clear the 30-yards circle.

Bangladesh: 14-2 (2.3 ov)

04:10 pm

Litton Kumer Das hits two boundaries on Moeen Ali's first over but departs in Moeen's second over.

Bangladesh: 14-1 (2.2 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We have one change. Shoriful comes in for Saifuddin. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well.

Eoin Morgan (England captain): We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt, no team changes for us. The scars of past motivate you for the future. The focus today is on what we can do.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills