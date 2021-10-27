Efficient England thump timid Tigers

Bangladesh suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Super 12s of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. In the match held on Wednesday at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, England cruised to an eight-wicket win. It never looked like Bangladesh were in command and they were absolutely outgunned by England in all three departments of the game. Bangladesh were far from their best with the bat and ball and also very sloppy in the field.

Chasing a modest target of 125, England batters pulverised the spin-heavy Bangladesh bowling attack. Bangladesh could hardly trouble the England batters and they chased it down with 35 balls to spare.

Jason Roy top-scored for England with 61 off just 38 deliveries. His innings involved five fours and three sixes. Dawid Malan was unbeaten on 28.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and chose to bat first on a good wicket.

It seemed Liton Das came out with positive intent as he struck two boundaries off Moeen Ali in the very first over of the match. But Moeen bounced back strongly by removing Liton and his opening partner Mohammad Naim in consecutive deliveries in his next over. Bangladesh were in further trouble as in-form Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed by Chris Woakes in the sixth over. Bangladesh once again failed to maximise the powerplay. They were reduced to 27 for three after six.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, two of Bangladesh's senior-most players, tried to make their way back into the game. They rotated the strike regularly and gained a bit of momentum by scoring 11 off the 10th over bowled by Tymal Mills. But Mushfiqur, as he often does, got out leg-before while attempting a reverse-sweep off Liam Livingstone. He made 29 off 30 balls. The fourth-wicket partnership yielded 37 runs.

Mushfiqur's dismissal slowed things down for Bangladesh. Afif Hossain, in the 13th over, was run out as there was a huge misunderstanding between him and Mahmudullah. Mahmudullah himself fell victim to Liam Livingstone a couple of overs later and Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 83 for six in the 15th over.

Bangladesh lacked intent and power in the first 15 overs. The lower batters tried to up the ante in the final five overs. Mahedi Hasan hit two fours- one-off Mills and one-off Adil Rashid. Nasum Ahmed took Rashid on in the penultimate over and hit him for two maximums and a four. But England finished strongly with the ball with Mills giving away only five runs and taking two wickets. Apart from Mushfiqur, none of the Bangladesh batters reached 20.

England bowled as many as 53 dot balls. Mills picked up three wickets while Moeen and Livingstone took two each.

Roy was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.