Ebullient English bowlers bundle out Australia for 125

Eoin Morgan's England enjoyed a superb outing in Dubai as the team bundled out Australia on 125 in 20 overs.

The Aussies, who were invited to bat first after losing the toss, got off to a terrible start with Chris Woakes wreaking havoc with the new ball.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who managed to fetch 44 of 49 balls, emerged as the leading run-scorer from his side.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan was the standout bowler from the England camp finishing his four overs quota with three wickets. Woakes and Tymal Mills picked two wickets each, while Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone scalped one wicket each.

"Coming out nicely, nice when the new ball offers a bit, wickets in the powerplay is my job," says Woakes. "Didn't swing much, so tried to find a length and some movement off the seam. [The catch] I was a bit tight, I thought it had done me, but I stuck out a mitt and thankfully it stuck. We've have taken that chase at the start, if we can keep wickets in hand hopefully we'll bat deep and knock it off."