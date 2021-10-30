Ebullient English bowlers bundle out Australia for 125

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 09:54 pm

Related News

Ebullient English bowlers bundle out Australia for 125

The Aussies, who were invited to bat first after losing the toss, got off to a terrible start with Chris Woakes wreaking havoc with the new ball.

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 09:54 pm
Ebullient English bowlers bundle out Australia for 125

Eoin Morgan's England enjoyed a superb outing in Dubai as the team bundled out Australia on 125 in 20 overs.

The Aussies, who were invited to bat first after losing the toss, got off to a terrible start with Chris Woakes wreaking havoc with the new ball.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who managed to fetch 44 of 49 balls, emerged as the leading run-scorer from his side.

Meanwhile, Chris Jordan was the standout bowler from the England camp finishing his four overs quota with three wickets. Woakes and Tymal Mills picked two wickets each, while Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone scalped one wicket each.   

"Coming out nicely, nice when the new ball offers a bit, wickets in the powerplay is my job," says Woakes. "Didn't swing much, so tried to find a length and some movement off the seam. [The catch] I was a bit tight, I thought it had done me, but I stuck out a mitt and thankfully it stuck. We've have taken that chase at the start, if we can keep wickets in hand hopefully we'll bat deep and knock it off."

Sports / Cricket

Australia vs England / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

1h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

1h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

1h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur