Dussen, Markram set a rampage 189 target for England to chase

The partnership between Rassie van Dussen and Markram has kept South Africa's hopes alive.

If they manage to restrict England below a score of 131, they can make it through the semis. And they do possess a bowling attack that's capable of doing so.

They started cautiously in the powerplay, but once de Kock departed, it was all carnage.

Rassie van der Dussen was the aggressor initially and Markram joined him soon.

The England bowlers were rusty and their fielding wasn't great either. Will their batters manage to make the most of the conditions though?

There's dew and the wicket looks slightly better than the previous pitches used at Sharjah.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram's half-centuries have provided South Africa with a real chance to qualify for the semis. van der Dussen remains unbeaten on 94 off just 60 deliveries, while Markram gave the Proteas a much-needed boost in the final overs with an unbeaten 52-run innings off just 25 ball.

Aiden Markram - "A lot of credit must go to Rassie and even Quinny, the start they gave, it let us come in and play freely. Allowed us to play our roles and it looks good when it comes off. The wicket is probably better than most of the pitches here, but it's still holding at times.But I think we can be satisfied with the score we have. We have got something to bowl at, it's not in our control, but our bowling attack has been incredible right throughout the tournament."

Highest scores for South Africa in T20 World Cup:

94* Rassie van der Dussen vs Eng, 2021

90* Herschelle Gibbs vs WI, 2007

89* Justin Kemp vs NZ 2007

86* JP Duminy vs NZ, 2014

79* AB de Villiers vs Sco, 2009