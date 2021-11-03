Destructive Guptill takes NZ to a huge total of 172 against Scotland

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Thanks to some pretty accurate death bowling, Scotland have pulled this back rather well, with just 22 runs coming off the last three overs.

Guptill looked like he had set up a chance for New Zealand to score 180 plus but Watt, Wheal and Sharif conceded just 22 off the last three with Wheal taking two key wickets including Guptill for a brilliant 93.

But they'd really feel they've missed a genuine chance of having the Kiwis further under the pump, having had them at 52/3 at one stage.

Guptill stood in their way, staying aggressive despite the mini collapse, and struck them big. Even in the end when the heat got to him and was pretty cramped up, the show didn't stop.

Phillips gave him good company, rescuing the slide and duly turning the strike over.

Right, 172 is going to be stiff for the inexperienced Scottish, but this pitch is easily the most true surface Dubai has churned up in this tournament.

Guptill's 93 is the second highest individual score against Scotland in T20Is behind Pieter Seelar 96* in Malahide in 2019.

Highest individual scores for NZ in T20 WCs
123 B McCullum v Ban Pallekele 2012
93 M Guptill v Sco Dubai 2021
80 M Guptill v Pak Mohali 2016
65 B McCullum v Ned Chattogram 2014

Safyaan Sharif (Scotland pacer): It was pretty hot out there. We were clear of what we wanted to achieve as a bowling group. It was good to get some early wickets in the powerplay. There was some tennis ball like bounce at the start. We were trying to bowl cross seamers and trying to get some variations off the pitch.

