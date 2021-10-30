Decision to be taken tomorrow on Shakib's availability against SA

Shakib Al Hasan struggled with his hamstring throughout the match. He went off the field a few times and was seen limping while batting and bowling. 

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan wasn't available in Bangladesh's last game in the Super 12s of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against the West Indies due to an abdominal injury and Soumya Sarkar replaced him in the XI. This is not the only injury problem the team is dealing with right now.

Shakib Al Hasan struggled with his hamstring throughout the match. He went off the field a few times and was seen limping while batting and bowling. 

Bangladesh will face South Africa in their next match in the World Cup on 2 November. According to Bangladesh Cricket Board's senior media manager Rabeed Imam, Sohan will take complete rest till 31 October and the medical team will decide on his availability in the next match on 1 November. 

In addition, Imam informed that Shakib would be assessed on 31 October for his hamstring strain after 48 hours of rest.

Bangladesh have lost three back-to-back matches in the main round and they don't quite have a chance to progress further in the tournament.

