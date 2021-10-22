Captain Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup

T20 World Cup

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 03:07 pm

Related News

Captain Morgan uncertain if he will play 2023 ODI World Cup

"I am not sure about another two (tournaments). Obviously, results determine how well you do and how often you are kept on."

Reuters
22 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 03:07 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan expects to play in next year's Twenty20 World Cup but he is not certain he will be part of the team's title defence at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the 35-year-old said.

Morgan will lead England at this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with the team set to take on defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener on Saturday in Dubai.

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia next year, followed by the one-day edition of the world showpiece in India in 2023.

England won the 50-overs title for the first time in 2019 when the Morgan-led team defeated New Zealand in a memorable final at Lord's.

"I certainly see myself this time next year playing, hopefully, a really strong role in another T20 World Cup," Morgan told the BBC on Thursday.

"That is the expectation I have put on myself.

"I am not sure about another two (tournaments). Obviously, results determine how well you do and how often you are kept on. But certainly, my hunger and determination are as strong as ever."

Morgan has played 243 one-day and 102 T20 matches for England.

Sports / Cricket

Eoin Morgan / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

19h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

19h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

20h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur