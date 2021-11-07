Bye bye India, New Zealand through to T20 WC semifinals

New Zealand have qualified for their 14th ICC semifinal as they defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 final-four. With three teams vying for one spot, the equation was simplest for New Zealand and they made light work of Afghanistan.

In a must-win game for both teams, the Kiwi pacers exerted a lot of pressure on the Afghan batters by removing the top three inside the powerplay. Najibullah Zadran was impressive with the bat but none of the other batters made any notable contributions and Afghanistan ended up with a below-par score.

Chasing 125 for a spot in the semis, the openers came out with positive intent and the asking rate was brought down under 6 RPO in three overs.

Despite Mujeeb ur Rahman removing Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill continued to attack. The Kiwis crossed 50 in the 7th over to stay on track of the chase. However, they were pegged back in the middle overs as Rashid Khan knocked over Guptill's stumps and dried up the runs to lead the Afghan fightback. Despite a few quiet overs, Devon Conway (36*) and skipper Kane Williamson (40*) stitched a match-winning 68-run partnership.

