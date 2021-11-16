The best XI of T20 WC 2021

With the T20 World Cup done and dusted, we here at The Business Standard have decided to pick the best XI of the tournament.

To decide the team, we have taken into account the players' stats, match-winning contributions and position in the XI, in order to create a balanced unit.

So let's begin!

David Warner (289 runs, average: 48.16, SR: 146.70)

David Warner had to warm the bench in the last few matches in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) but the southpaw struck a purple patch in the ongoing World Cup.

The veteran Aussie opener was in belligerent form. Warner hit three fifties in the tournament - an attacking unbeaten 65 and a match-winning 89 not out - and a vital 49 off 30 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan, and 53 in the all-important final. Of late, questions were raised over Warner's strike rate but he hushed up his critics with a magnificent World Cup campaign.

An average of 48.16 and a strike rate of nearly 150 speak volumes about his impact in this tournament.

Jos Buttler - Wicketkeeper (269 runs, average: 89.66, SR: 151.12)

Jos Buttler is currently one of the World's most fearsome white-ball batters and his explosive batting is one reason why England is such a successful side in ODIs and T20Is. Buttler was the only batter in this tournament to smash a century.

One of the most notable things about his batting in the tournament was the way he targeted bowlers and accelerated. His strike rate in the first six overs was 131 but it increased in the latter overs. Buttler hit 13 sixes in the tournament, the most by any batter in the World Cup.

Babar Azam - Captain (303 runs, average: 60.60, SR: 126.25T

The Pakistan captain was in splendid form throughout the tournament and ended as its highest run-getter.

One of the biggest factors behind Pakistan getting solid starts was the assurance and class with which Babar batted, and that was most evident in Pakistan's tournament opener against India.

Babar's captaincy has also been on point this time around, making inspired bowling changes and shuffling the batting order according to the situation.

Aiden Markram (162 runs, average: 54, SR: 145.94)

Aiden Markram is right now one of the most improved T20 cricketers. He has been in superb touch in 2021 in this format. He was given the responsibility to bat at number four as he is a good player of spin.

The right-hander did his job pretty well. He started the tournament with a solid 40 against Australia on a slow deck. He scored two unbeaten fifties in the tournament and both came at rapid paces. Markram improved his power-hitting as well.

He is a multi-dimensional player and can slip through a few overs. Markram is a gun fielder as well. He has taken one of the catches of the tournament against Australia.

Moeen Ali (92 runs, average: 46; 7 wickets, average: 11)

Moeen Ali was England's impact all-rounder in the tournament.

Whether he needed to bat up the order to bash spin in the Powerplays, or whether he needed to bowl in the early, or middle part of the innings, he would come up with the goods.

Moeen's performances were crucial and consistent for England and it helped them pass through the Super 12s with ease.

The right-arm off-spinner will give this side much-needed balance and depth, just like he had done for England and is one of the more underrated players in a star-studded England team.

Asif Ali (57 runs, average: 57, SR: 237.5)

Asif Ali's performance in this World Cup as a finisher impressed one and all. He is Pakistan's leading six-hitter in domestic cricket but he hadn't been able to translate the talent into runs.

He played a match-winning knock of 27 not out off 12 balls when his team was in a tricky spot against New Zealand. Against Afghanistan, Asif hit four sixes in one over to win Pakistan the game. He was dismissed in the tournament only once.

Asif faced 24 balls in the World Cup and scored 57 runs. 46 of them came from boundaries - one four and seven sixes. Asif will be playing the role of a finisher in this XI.

Wanindu Hasaranga (119 runs, average: 23.80; 16 wickets, average: 9.75)

With Wanindu Hasaranga in your team, you get someone who can bat at crucial times at the death and pick up some wickets when the team needs with ball in hand. Hasaranga had a tremendous WC campaign in Oman and UAE.

He picked up 16 wickets, the most in the 2021 WC campaign. Besides, he scored 119 runs with the bat with 71 being the highest score against Ireland in the first round. His bowling average of 9.75 with an economy rate of 5.20 is something really astonishing.

Adam Zampa (13 wickets, average: 12.07, economy: 5.81)

The Australia leggie was in top form during the World Cup and spearheaded his side's march to World Cup glory with some world-class spells. His 5 for 19 against Bangladesh was his high-point, though it could've been better had some players held on to the catches.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (7 wickets, average: 24.14, economy: 7.04)

His figures don't do justice to the kind of impact he had with the new ball. Shaheen ripped out the Indian top-order with a memorable magical spell and was sensational against the Australia top-order in the semi-finals.

Though he was taken apart during the death overs by Matthew Wade, Shaheen's mesmerising spells have ensured that he has a strong claim to being called the best new-ball bowler in T20 cricket.

Trent Boult ( 13 wickets, average: 13.3, economy: 6.25)

New Zealand's swing king was difficult to read in the World Cup. He teamed up with Tim Southee to create this tournament's deadliest new-ball combo and helped keep New Zealand's momentum through the T20 World Cup.

He was impressive in the World Cup final as well while his other bowling partners failed.

Josh Hazlewood ( 11 wickets, average: 15.90, economy: 7.29)

Josh Hazlewood did an excellent job with the ball in the powerplays throughout the tournament. And not to forget his tremendous bowling display at the death in the all-important final which helped Australia to restrict New Zealand to 172. Without him, the target for the Aussies could have been much harder.

His record-wise best figure in the tournament of 4 for 39 came against West Indies in the Super 12s, but his 3 for 16 in the final was undoubtedly a game-changer.