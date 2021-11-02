BD vs SA: Afif third batter to score a duck, Bangladesh 5 down for 36

Bangladesh don't want to draw a blank and would want to fight for pride despite them still having a slim chance of qualifying. Imagine. South Africa and Australia lose both their games. Sri Lanka defeat Windies and Bangladesh win big in their last two games, the permutations and combinations might give them an outside chance. But then as they say if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

4:49 pm

Tigers lose their 5th wicket as Afif becomes the third batter to be dismissed for a duck. Dwaine Pretorius got his wicket

There seems to be no way out for them.

Earlier, skipper Mahmudullah was dismissed for 3 from 9 balls.

Bangladesh are 36 for 5 after 9 overs.

4:37 pm

Bangladesh are struggling badly against the Proteas. They are 3 down for 31 after 7 overs.

Litton is unbeaten for 17 off 22 balls. Skipper Mahmudullah is on 3 off 7.

4:28 pm

Mushfiq is the second batter to be dismissed for a duck.

Rabada running riot as he picks up his third wicket. Two balls too late for the hat-trick but Rabada's gully placement works.

Bangladesh 24 for 3 after 5.4 overs.

4:21 pm

Soumya is gone for a duck first ball.

That was right up there and Soumya Sarkar was late in bringing his bat down. The ball moved a little in the air as well to make it tougher for the batter.

Two-in-two for Rabada, South Africa on top.

Bangladesh 22 for 2 after 4 overs.

4:17 pm

Naim is gone for 9.

Rabada gets his wicket.

Bangladesh 22/1 after 3.4 overs.

4:12 pm

Bangladesh openers have started their innings cautiously. They have bagged 17 runs without losing any wicket from the first 3 overs.

Liton and Naim are unbeaten on 10 and 7 respectively.

3:37 pm

Bangladesh will bat first against South Africa after losing the toss.

"This wicket looks a bit different to the others we've played on," Temba Bavuma says. "Looks like it will assist the quicks up front."

Two changes for Bangladesh. Shamim Hossain comes in for the injured Shakib, and Nasum Ahmed comes in for Mustafizur Rahman.

"We would have bowled first," says Mahmudullah.

"Mustafizur is missing. He is resting. Shakib has been our go-to guy. It is a huge loss. It presents other guys with a wonderful opportunity. In the three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket."

South Africa are unchanged.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

