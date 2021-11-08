BCB forms special committee to review Tigers' T20 WC failure

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today formed special committee to look into the national team's performance in the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and UAE.

The members of the committee are BCB Directors Enayet Husain Siraj and Mohammed Jalal Yunus.

The committee has been entrusted with taking the views of Bangladesh squad members (Players and Team Management) and relevant stakeholders to assess why the team could not deliver the expected performance in the event and share its findings with the Board.

Entering into the World Cup with high hopes following it series victory over Australia and New Zealand, Bangladesh failed miserably. They started the tournament with a shocking defeat to Scotland but somehow managed to move into the Super 12, beating Oman and Papua New Guinea.

However in Super 12, they produced their worst performance, losing all of the five matches including being all out for 84 and 73 against South Africa and Australia respectively.