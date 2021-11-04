Bangladesh save their worst for last, exit T20 World Cup with zero wins in Super 12s

Opener Liton Das was cleaned up by an inswinging yorker from Mitchell Starc in the very first over of the match. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh suffered a heavy defeat in their fifth and final game in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup and will have to return home empty-handed.

Bangladesh were hurt by another abysmal performance from the batters as they were all-out for just 73, the fourth lowest score in the history of T20 World Cups.

The Aussies wrapped up the chase quickly and they moved up number two in Group 1 thanks to their superior net run rate.

As many as four Bangladeshi batters failed to open their account and Bangladesh succumbed to their second-lowest total in T20Is. Adam Zampa was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, picking up a well-deserved five-for. Australia's net run rate received a major boost thanks to the massive eight-wicket win.

Bangladesh top-order surrendered meekly to high-pace, just like the previous match against South Africa. Opener Liton Das was cleaned up by an inswinging yorker from Mitchell Starc in the very first over of the match. Soumya Sarkar had a torrid time facing Josh Hazelwood in the home series against Australia back home in August and things didn't change in this match as well. Soumya was bowled by Hazelwood in the second over off an inside edge.

Aaron Finch introduced Glenn Maxwell into the attack as early as in the third over and received rewards as Mushfiqur Rahim was pinned leg-before, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 10 for three in the third over.

Opener Mohammad Naim played a few eye pleasing shots but couldn't play a longer innings. The southpaw was undone by a short, quick one from Hazlewood and he hit that straight into the hands of square leg. Naim made 17.

Afif Hossain went for a duck once again and Bangladesh discovered themselves in a big hole at 33 for five in the seventh over. Adam Zampa accounted for the wicket.

Shamim Hossain and Mahmudullah tried to bail the team out of trouble but their partnership didn't yield more than 29 runs. Shamim was caught behind off Zampa after scoring 19 off 18 balls.

It was all Adam Zampa since then. He could've got a hat-trick had keeper Matthew Wade not missed a catch in the hat-trick ball. But the leg-spinner wrapped things up quickly and registered the best bowling figures in the tournament. Five for 19 was also Zampa's career-best performance.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a dismal 73. Only three Bangladeshi batters- Naim, Shamim and Mahmudullah- could cross the 10-run mark.

Australia had to win inside 8.1 overs to take their net run rate above South Africa.

But they finished the game in 6.2 overs. Finch and David Warner went all guns blazing right from the word 'go'.

Finch scored 40 off 20 and was the more aggressive of the two. Warner got out after scoring 18. Mitchell Marsh finished the game in style with a quickfire 16 not out off five balls.

Australia went past Bangladesh's total with 82 balls to spare. It was the second-biggest victory margin in the history of T20 World Cups in terms of balls remaining.