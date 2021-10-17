'This Bangladesh looks like a happy family'

What will Bangladesh do in this year's T20 World Cup? Different people have different views on such questions. Many are inflating the balloon of hope with the team made up of a mix of experienced and youth. Then again some are measuring the boundaries of expectation in terms of reality. However, Mashrafe bin Mortaza is very optimistic about this team. He is confident that Bangladesh will do well and the team could reach the semi-finals.

The former captain, who has led Bangladesh in a maximum of 88 ODIs and 26 T20Is, is optimistic looking at the body language of the team. After the series wins against Australia and New Zealand, the team seems to look like a very happy family. Mashrafe spoke to The Business Standard about Bangladesh's World Cup preparations, Bangladesh's chances in the World Cup, positive aspects, and the place of strength.

TBS: How is the World Cup team? How hopeful are you?

Mashrafe: The team has been pretty good. You have to keep hoping all the time. It depends on how we play on the field. We have to cross the first round and go to Super Twelve. I hope we will go to Super Twelve with a good performance and perform well there, too.

TBS: If you think realistically, how far do you see Bangladesh reaching in this World Cup?

Mashrafe: It is very difficult to say how far I hope the team will go. However, I am certainly optimistic about the team. My expectation is that Bangladesh will play well and at least play in the semi-finals. That is all I can expect.

TBS: There has not been a bad number of runs in the IPL; the World Cup will take place here as well. Considering that, how much preparation has been possible by playing on the wicket of Mirpur?

Mashrafe: I don't see too many runs in the IPL. If you play in India, for example, 180-90, 200 runs are scored, here I see 150-60. If we talk about preparation after playing at Mirpur wicket, I will say, we have to prepare with what we have. It is not possible to go to another place to prepare. We have won two big series at Mirpur wicket, it will keep the morale of the players good. I think the players have faith after winning these two series and practising as much as they can. I believe they will do well.

TBS: It is said that batters win matches in T20, the opposite is often the case for Bangladesh. Is it possible to win an event like the World Cup with bowling?

Mashrafe: That is not quite right; the bowlers win the match. Everyone thinks T20 is a game of batters, of course, it is okay. At the same time, T20 is a game of bowlers. If the bowlers keep the opponent at bay, the task of the batters becomes easier. The work of both the departments is equal, there is no opportunity to neglect bowling. Everyone plays according to their ability. If bowling is our place of strength, then we have to move forward with bowling. Whether the T20 is a game of batters, it depends on the team. It remains to be seen who wants to take advantage of which department.

TBS: Whether it is a wicket or any other reason, no Bangladeshi batter other than Mahmudullah is on the run. Is it an exaggeration to hope that the batters will get back to form in the World Cup?

Mashrafe: It would not be right to say that not everyone is in the form. Because it was very difficult to score runs at Mirpur wicket. There will be a thousand times better wickets in the UAE. I have said before that the run is not coming, but it is not coming so low. 150-60 runs are being scored in almost all the matches. They will definitely try to create better wickets in the World Cup. It is not possible to take care of the wicket in that way due to the COVID situation. With so many matches on one field, it is becoming difficult for curators to manage wickets. For this reason the wicket is a little dammed, the ball is being slow; the bowlers are getting benefits. From here we have Shakib, Riyad in form, Mushfiqur, Liton, Soumya, Naim. Afif is batting well in the late middle order, Sohan is also doing well. There is Saifuddin as an all-rounder. Everyone has to perform together. If they can do that and can make a minimum score, we can do well.

TBS: Excluding the last match, Mustafiz bowled well in IPL. Can Mustafiz be the tram card of Bangladesh in this wicket?

Mashrafe: It doesn't matter which wicket you play; Mustafiz is our best bowler according to his strength and ability. He is the tram card for us on any wicket. Mustafiz is our best bowler, there is no doubt about it. In the case of Mustafiz, there is no chance to bring these.

TBS: Tamim Iqbal is not there, will it affect at least a little bit?

Mashrafe: Tamim Iqbal is a very experienced cricketer. It cannot be said that he will not be missed by the team. But since he has decided to withdraw from the World Cup himself, there is nothing for anyone to do. Undoubtedly, the team will miss him in the World Cup.

TBS: How optimistic are you about the opening pair after Tamim's absence?

Mashrafe: I am certainly optimistic about the opening pair. Liton and Soumya have been playing for a long time. There is also Naim. I believe T20 is a game for young players. If they enjoy it, they will do well.

TBS: There are several young cricketers in the team, six of whom are going to play in the World Cup for the first time. Will inexperience cause any weakness?

Mashrafe: As I said a little while ago, T20 is a game for young cricketers. So there is nothing to worry about. The team management have watched closely and only included those who seem confident in the World Cup squad. The experience in the team is good. The newcomers have a nice combination with experienced campaigners. There is Riyad, Mushfiqur, and Shakib. Liton and Soumya have been playing for a long time. There are a few who are playing the World Cup for the first time. I'm sure they will enjoy the field too, the seniors will ease their pressure. The seniors will talk a lot with them on the field, then it will be easier.

TBS: Who, among the youngsters, do you see the possibility of doing well in the World Cup and why?

Mashrafe: I am not in favour of choosing a particular player. There is a squad of 15 players, there are two more because it is the time of the pandemic. I have good wishes for the whole squad. Whoever does well, his identity is Bangladeshi. I do not believe in relying on anyone.

TBS: How much of a role can the series wins against Australia and New Zealand play in the World Cup?

Mashrafe: Winning these two series will surely give us different confidence. It will make us brave. Winning against such big teams is always an inspiration.

TBS: After beating two such teams, can it be said that Bangladesh is a fairly good team in T20 now?

Mashrafe: It would not be right to say that we are a big team after beating big teams. This will put pressure on the team. You become a team depending on consistency. I think becoming a good team, consistency will increase, confidence will increase. We have become a good team, it is not possible to say that so quickly.

TBS: Who are the two cricketers that can lead Bangladesh in the World Cup with their performance?

Mashrafe: As I said before, the team will move forward by relying on a particular player; it is something I do not believe in. It cannot happen. We have to be optimistic about everyone. When the team is doing well, who is doing well is not important. Whether the team is doing well, is the issue. I am not in favour of picking someone up.

TBS: Which is the most positive aspect of Bangladesh in this World Cup?

Mashrafe: It seems to me that the biggest aspect of Bangladesh in this World Cup is that this team seems to be a very happy family. Second, we have won two big series. The body language of the players says they are quite confident. The young cricketers took charge against Australia and New Zealand. These are, of course, positive aspects.

TBS: What about the negative aspects?

Mashrafe: I do not think it is good to highlight these. The team is going to play the World Cup, let the team play like themselves. And after winning two series, it is difficult to find out the negative aspects. However, I do not see the reason to find them. Because when a team is going to the World Cup, the more positive things can be said, the better. The more positive attitude we play with in the World Cup, the better for our team.

TBS: You have played in all the T20 World Cups. Although you retired in 2017, this is the first time Bangladesh will play the World Cup without you, will you miss it?

Mashrafe: No, I will not miss it at all. Because at one time or another, it would have happened. It is not like it would never have happened. There is no reason to miss or be upset about what is inevitable in life. My best wishes will be with the team, so that the team does much better and gives the people of the country some very good gifts.

TBS: Any message for the Bangladesh team?

Mashrafe: Good luck Bangladesh, of course, something good will happen.