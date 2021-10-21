Bangladesh can qualify for Super 12 round even if they lose today against Papua New Guinea

Sri Lanka have become the first team to qualify for the Super 12s from Group A and the team winning in the match between Ireland and Namibia will be through. However, the equation is not so simple when it comes to Group B with all four teams having a chance theoretically to qualify for the Super 12s.

The equation is so complex that a win for Bangladesh tonight against Papua New Guinea may not guarantee them a place in the main round and at the same time they have a slight chance to qualify even if they lose.

The Tigers will qualify if Papua New Guinea doesn't pull off a miracle tonight. If Bangladesh can win against them by a margin of three runs or more, they will go through regardless of the result of the match between Scotland and Oman.

Oman will be knocked out if Scotland win tonight but if Oman win by even a run, Scotland will be third on the table in terms of net run rate, assuming Bangladesh will win by three runs or more.

Bangladesh can still qualify even if Papua New Guinea manage to beat them. Then they will have to depend on the result of the next match and hope that their net run rate remains higher than that of Oman. For this, Oman have to lose to Scotland by a bigger margin. For example, if Bangladesh lose to Papua New Guinea by 10 runs, Scotland have to win by at least 13 so that Oman's net run rate is third in the group.

Bangladesh have a chance to top the group as well and for that, Oman have to win by a lower margin against Scotland. For example, if Oman win by 10 runs, Bangladesh have to win by at least 15 to be on top of the table. And if Scotland win, then they will qualify as the table toppers.