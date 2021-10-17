BAN vs SCO: What happened in the only previous meeting between them

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will begin today with a double-header in Oman. Hosts Oman will battle debutants Papua New Guinea in the opening fixture after which 2018 Asia Cup runners-up Bangladesh take on Scotland.

Bangladesh and Scotland are both part of Group B. The top two teams from this group will earn a place in the Super 12.

To strengthen their chances of topping the Group B points table, Bangladesh will need to win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Scotland.

Scotland lead the head-to-head against Bangladesh 1-0 in the T20I format. Both teams have battled only once before, with the Scots emerging victorious by 34 runs.

That match took place at Sportpark Westvliet in 2012. A century from Richie Berrington, who is a man in form at the moment, guided Scotland to 162/7 in their 20 overs. Bangladesh were dismissed for ONLY 128 in 18 overs, losing the match by 34 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in their only T20I match against Scotland. The all-rounder scored 31 runs off 29 deliveries.

Current Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah bowled a decent spell of 1/20 against Scotland in 2012 and also scored nine runs with the bat.

As mentioned before, Richie Berrington, who is Scotland's vice-captain for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, smashed a hundred, while Josh Davey bowled a match-turning spell of 3/23.

The Scottish pacer will be keen to produce a similar spell on Sunday when the two teams lock horns in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.