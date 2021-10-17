BAN vs SCO: Greaves' quickfire knock powers Scotland to 140

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 09:53 pm

The Bangladeshi pacers went expensive whereas the spinners were as impressive as a diamond.

09:50 pm

Bangladesh miss the golden opportunity to take all the wickets of Scotland as Greaves and Watt had a superb partnership together.

The Bangladeshi pacers went expensive whereas the spinners were as impressive as a diamond.

Can the Tigers chase 140 runs set by the Scots?

Scotland: 140-9 (20 ov)

Greaves 45 (28) || Watt 22 (17) || Munsey 29 (23)
Mahedi 3-19 (4 ov) || Shakib 2-17 (4 ov)

 

09:45 pm

Mustafizur Rahman takes the wicket of destructive Greaves in the last over's second delivery before any more damage followed by the wicket of  Davey in the next ball.

THE FIZZ is on a hattrick.

Scotland: 131-9 (19.3 ov)

 

09:36 pm

The death over woes continue for Taskin as the fiery pacer gives away 15 runs although picking up an important wicket on the 18th over.

Scotland: 119-7 (18 ov)

 

09:31 pm

Taskin Ahmed takes the wicket of Mark Watt as Soumya Sarkar takes a running catch with a calm head.

Scotland: 104-7 (17.1 ov)

 

09:25 pm

Greaves and Watt are trying hard to take Scotland to a respectable total as they hit four boundaries in four overs.

Scotland: 96-6 (16 ov)

 

09:05 pm

The spin duo Mahedi and Shakib outburst through the Scotland middle order as Bangladesh are now in a commanding position.

Mahedi picked up three wickets while Shakib got two.

Scotland: 55-6 (11 ov)

 

08:58 pm

Shakib takes two wickets in three balls to overtake Lasith Malinga (107) as the all time leading wicket taker in T20Is.

Scotland: 52-5 (10.4 ov)

 

08:56 pm

Shakib Al Hasan takes the 4th wicket of Scotland.

Afif Hossain takes an amazing catch on the boundary to dismiss Richie Berrington.

Scotland: 52-4 (10.2 ov)

 

08:52 pm

Mahedi Hasan bowls another lovely over giving away only 1 run while Shakib Al Hasan gave only 3 in the 9th over with Taskin dropping the catch of MacLEOD.

With this the players get a drinks break.

Scotland: 51-3 (10 ov)

 

08:46 pm

Mahedi Hasan brings up two wickets in his first over giving away only 3 runs.

Mahedi takes the wicket of dangerous Munsey who got out for 29 (23) and Cross.

Scotland: 47-3 (8 ov)

 

08:24 pm

Scotland score 16 runs in the first over with the loss of their skipper Kyle Coetzer. 

A no ball six by Munsey off Taskin's delivery take them to double figures.

Scotland: 16-1 (4 ov)

 

08:15 pm

Saifuddin bowls a lovely yorker to get the wicket of Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer on the 4th ball of 3rd over.

Scotland: 5-1 (2.4 ov)

 

08:12 pm

Taskin and Mustafizur start well for Bangladesh.

Scotland put only 5 runs in the first 2 overs.

Credit goes to the fiery pacer Taskin who concedes only a boundary and the clever Mustafizur who starts his spell with a maiden

Scotland: 5-0 (2 ov)

Munsey 4 (9)* || Coetzer 0 (3)*
 

07:43 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): "We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew."

"We were happy either way," Kyle Coetzer (Scotland captain) says. "Happy to bat first. You put runs on the board, it creates pressure second half. There might be a bit of dew around, but we'll have to deal with that."

South Africa-born leg-spinner Chris Greaves makes his debut for Scotland while Bangladesh are going with three seamers.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton, Soumya, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur.

Scotland playing XI: Coetzer (c), Munsey, Cross (wk), Berrington, MacLEOD, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Davey, Sharif, Wheal.

