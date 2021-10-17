BAN vs SCO: Bangladesh win the toss and ask Scotland to bat first

T20 World Cup

17 October, 2021, 07:30 pm
Bangladesh have won the toss and chose to field first

Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter
Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter

07:43 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): "We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew."

"We were happy either way," Kyle Coetzer (Scotland captain) says. "Happy to bat first. You put runs on the board, it creates pressure second half. There might be a bit of dew around, but we'll have to deal with that."

South Africa-born leg-spinner Chris Greaves makes his debut for Scotland while Bangladesh are going with three seamers.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton, Soumya, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur.

Scotland playing XI: Coetzer (c), Munsey, Cross (wk), Berrington, MacLEOD, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Davey, Sharif, Wheal.

