BAN vs SCO: Bangladesh win the toss and ask Scotland to bat first

07:43 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to field first.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): "We would like to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew."

"We were happy either way," Kyle Coetzer (Scotland captain) says. "Happy to bat first. You put runs on the board, it creates pressure second half. There might be a bit of dew around, but we'll have to deal with that."

South Africa-born leg-spinner Chris Greaves makes his debut for Scotland while Bangladesh are going with three seamers.

Bangladesh playing XI: Litton, Soumya, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur.

Scotland playing XI: Coetzer (c), Munsey, Cross (wk), Berrington, MacLEOD, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Davey, Sharif, Wheal.