BAN vs PNG: Papua New Guinea start positively, Bangladesh 6-1 after 2 overs

Bangladesh must win today against Papua New Guinea as they eye for a place in the Super 12 stage. However, even if the Tigers fail to earn a victory today, they might still be able to qualify for the main round considering Scotland beat Oman by a rather hefty margin later on the day. All in all, Mahmudullah and Co. will definitely try to earn their place with a win and not by luck.

04:12 pm

Bangladesh start slow as PNG keep them under pressure. Litton and Shakib on crease.

Bangladesh: 6-1 (2 ov)

04:03 pm

Naim Sheikh gets out on the second delivery after getting a life on the first ball of the innings on Morea's bowling.

Bangladesh: 0-1 (0.2 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Exciting times for us," says Asad Vala. "Nothing to lose, as usual." two changes. PNG were also looking to bat, Vala says. Hiri Hiri is coming in, Tony Ura is out and so is Nosaina Pakana for Damien Ravu.

Looks like a good wicket to bat on so Bangladesh want to put on a good total. Mahmudullah says his team haven't played their A-game yet. They are playing the same XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton, Naim, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Sohan (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Hiri, Siaka, Vala (c), Amini, Bau, Atai, Vanua, Doriga (wk), Soper, Morea, Ravu