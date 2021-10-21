BAN vs PNG: Papua New Guinea start positively, Bangladesh 6-1 after 2 overs

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 04:13 pm

Related News

BAN vs PNG: Papua New Guinea start positively, Bangladesh 6-1 after 2 overs

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 04:13 pm
BAN vs PNG: Papua New Guinea start positively, Bangladesh 6-1 after 2 overs

Bangladesh must win today against Papua New Guinea as they eye for a place in the Super 12 stage. However, even if the Tigers fail to earn a victory today, they might still be able to qualify for the main round considering Scotland beat Oman by a rather hefty margin later on the day. All in all, Mahmudullah and Co. will definitely try to earn their place with a win and not by luck.

 

 

 

04:12 pm

Bangladesh start slow as PNG keep them under pressure. Litton and Shakib on crease.

Bangladesh: 6-1 (2 ov)

 

04:03 pm

Naim Sheikh gets out on the second delivery after getting a life on the first ball of the innings on Morea's bowling.

Bangladesh: 0-1 (0.2 ov)

 

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

 

"Exciting times for us," says Asad Vala. "Nothing to lose, as usual." two changes. PNG were also looking to bat, Vala says. Hiri Hiri is coming in, Tony Ura is out and so is Nosaina Pakana for Damien Ravu.

Looks like a good wicket to bat on so Bangladesh want to put on a good total. Mahmudullah says his team haven't played their A-game yet. They are playing the same XI.

 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton, Naim, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Sohan (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Hiri, Siaka, Vala (c), Amini, Bau, Atai, Vanua, Doriga (wk), Soper, Morea, Ravu

Sports / Cricket

T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025