BAN vs PNG: All-round Tigers smash PNG, qualify for Super 12s

Bangladesh must win today against Papua New Guinea as they eye for a place in the Super 12 stage. However, even if the Tigers fail to earn a victory today, they might still be able to qualify for the main round considering Scotland beat Oman by a rather hefty margin later on the day. All in all, Mahmudullah and Co. will definitely try to earn their place with a win and not by luck.

07:30 pm

Bangladesh win by 84 runs against PNG to qualify for the Super 12s. Shakib Al Hasan stars yet again with 46 runs and 4 wickets.

Bangladesh's biggest victory in T20Is (by runs):

84- vs PNG, Yesterday

71- vs Ireland, 2012

60- vs Australia, 2021

PNG: 97 (19.3 ov)

Doriga 46 (34)*

Shakib 4-9 (4 ov) || Taskin 2-12 (3.3 ov) || Saifuddin 2-21 (4 ov) || Mahedi 1-20 (4 ov)

07:12 pm

PNG's tailenders are putting up some runs.

PNG: 74-8 (17 ov)

07:00 pm

As Shakib Al Hasan takes his name to record books again, PNG are struggling to face Bangladeshi bowlers.

PNG: 51-7 (14 ov)

06:44 pm

Bangladesh are on driving seat as PNG struggle heavily. Shakib need only one wicket to equal Afridi as highest wicket taker in T20 World Cup history.

PNG: 28-6 (10 ov)

06:25 pm

Shakib Al Hasan starts his spell brilliantly with 2-2 in his first over.

PNG: 14-4 (5 ov)

06:22 pm

Naim Sheikh takes a superb catch just after Sohan's brilliance in the field. Shakib takes Amini's wicket on his first delivery.

PNG: 13-3 (4.1 ov)

06:18 pm

Taskin Ahmed picks up the wicket of PNG captain with Sohan's amazing catch.

PNG: 13-2 (3.2 ov)

06:13 pm

Saifuddin takes the wicket of Siaka with a brilliant in-swing.

PNG: 11-1 (2.3 ov)

05:50 pm

Bangladesh put up big score of 181, the highest in T20 World Cup 2021, courtesy of captain Mahmudullah, Shakib, Afif, and Saifuddin.

Bangladesh: 181-7 (20 ov)

Mahmudullah 50 (28) || Shakib 46 (37) || Afif 21 (14) || Saifuddin 19 (6)*

Morea 2-26 (4 ov) || Vala 2-26 (3 ov)

05:36 pm

Mahmudullah 50 (28) got out on the second ball and Sohan got out for a golden duck on the last ball of 18th over.

But Afif hit two boundaries.

Bangladesh: 153-6 (18 ov)

05:28 pm

Mahmudullah Riyad looks more comfortable than ever as the captain brings up his fifty.

Bangladesh: 142-4 (17 ov)

05:20 pm

Bangladesh look to be in a strong position as captain Mahmudullah 33 (21)* is dealing in boundaries with Afif on crease.

Bangladesh: 123-4

05:09 pm

Shakib Al Hasan plays a very good innings of 46 (37) struggling with the heat. Charles Amini takes a brilliant running catch.

Afif and Mahmudullah on crease.

Bangladesh: 104-4 (14 ov)

04:33 pm

Bangladesh makes their highest powerplay score in this T20 World Cup as Litton 27 (20)* and Shakib 15 (14)* look comfortable.

Bangladesh: 45-1 (6 ov)

04:20 pm

Bangladesh are now on a thriving position as Litton and Shakib are dealing in boundaries.

Bangladesh: 31-1 (4 ov)

04:12 pm

Bangladesh start slow as PNG keep them under pressure. Litton and Shakib on crease.

Bangladesh: 6-1 (2 ov)

04:03 pm

Naim Sheikh gets out on the second delivery after getting a life on the first ball of the innings on Morea's bowling.

Bangladesh: 0-1 (0.2 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Exciting times for us," says Asad Vala. "Nothing to lose, as usual." two changes. PNG were also looking to bat, Vala says. Hiri Hiri is coming in, Tony Ura is out and so is Nosaina Pakana for Damien Ravu.

Looks like a good wicket to bat on so Bangladesh want to put on a good total. Mahmudullah says his team haven't played their A-game yet. They are playing the same XI.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton, Naim, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Sohan (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Hiri, Siaka, Vala (c), Amini, Bau, Atai, Vanua, Doriga (wk), Soper, Morea, Ravu