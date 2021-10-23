Australia bag hard-fought win in Super 12 opener

Australia started their T20 World Cup campaign with a nervy win against South Africa in the first match of the Super 12 stage.

Chasing a paltry 119, the Proteas bowlers kept their side in the hunt until the final over before Marcus Stoinis closed the game and helped Australia beat South Africa by five wickets.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa managed just 118/9 in 20 overs.

Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa did the job perfectly for Australia as the seamer rattled the Proteas top-order, while Zampa provided the team with crucial blows in the middle-overs.

In response, Australia got off to a slow start losing skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner early. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell then joined the proceedings and kept the scorecard ticking, before a brilliant effort in the deep by Aiden Markram ended Smith's innings.

Maxwell too departed after that but Stoinis held his nerve and helped his side finish the contest with two balls to spare.

Hazlewood was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance.