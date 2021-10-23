Australia bag hard-fought win in low-scoring Super 12 thriller

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 08:20 pm

Related News

Australia bag hard-fought win in low-scoring Super 12 thriller

Replying to South Africa's total of 118 for nine, Australia lost three quick wickets at the top and found themselves under pressure against some accurate bowling.

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

With Group One loaded with six Test-playing nations, both Australia and South Africa who have never won the tournament before, were desperate to get off to a winning start in the opening match of the Super 12 stage. But it was Australia who beat South Africa by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller in their opening Super 12 clash in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Stoinis and Wade held their nerve superbly during an unbroken sixth-wicket stand to take Australia past their 119-run target with the win coming with two balls remaining.

Replying to South Africa's total of 118 for nine, Australia lost three quick wickets at the top and found themselves under pressure against some accurate bowling.

Australia's bowlers responded splendidly to captain Aaron Finch's call to bowl first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australia made a bold call in leaving out left-arm spinner Ashton Agar - their top-ranked T20 international bowler - but Finch had enough firepower at his disposal to put South Africa on the back foot from the onset.

Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa did the job perfectly for Australia as the seamer rattled the Proteas top-order, while Zampa provided the team with crucial blows in the middle-overs.

South Africa did not recover from the shaky start and with Australia picking up wickets at regular intervals, they never threatened to post a big total.

Aiden Markram's 36-ball 40 and Kagiso Rabada's useful unbeaten 19 lower down the batting order helped the Proteas past the 100-run mark.

In response, Australia got off to a slow start losing skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner early. Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell then joined the proceedings and kept the scorecard ticking, before a brilliant effort in the deep by Aiden Markram ended Smith's innings.

Maxwell too departed after that but Stoinis held his nerve and helped his side finish the contest with two balls to spare. 

Hazlewood was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant bowling performance.

Sports / Top News / Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

5h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

6h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

6h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly