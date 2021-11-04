AUS vs BAN: Aussies annihilate Bangladesh as they win by eight wickets

The ignominy has ended. It has been an abysmal tourney for Bangladesh and it has ended. If their collapse against SA was termed as an aberration, this one stamped the claim that it wasn't. They went down like a lead balloon and were decimated for 73. Australia had one eye on the NRR and they indeed have done well to overpower Bangladesh in no time at all. Bangladesh had routed the Aussies a few days back at home but Australia have retorted back in style. Zampa spun a web after the pacers triggered an early collapse to pass on the baton to the leggie. Zampa's fifer laid the foundation for an early chase and the openers - Finch and Warner - closed it off in style by getting their team off to a flying start. Both fell towards the end of the chase but the mission was accomplished.

06:20 pm

Australia win by 8 wickets

Just the win they were expecting at the start of the game. By a margin of 8 wickets they have won the game and that will be a huge boost to their NRR having chased the target in 6.2 overs.

05:57 pm

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch give them a flying start as they score 44/0 after four overs. Mustafizur Rahman's second over went for 21 runs and he conceded 32 off his two overs.

05:30pm

Zamps picks up five wickets, his first in T20Is, as Bangladesh gets all-out for only 73 runs, their second lowest total in T20 World Cups.

Bangladesh: 73 (15 ov)

05:00 pm

Zampa is on a hattrick in his next over as he picks up two wickets in two deliveries. Shamim played with some enterprise but got caught behind the wicket. Mahedi got out for a golden duck.

Bangladesh: 62-7 (11 ov)

04:53 pm

Bangladesh's batting woes continue in the first half of the innings. Captain Mahmudullah has a huge task in hand with the young Shamim.

Bangladesh: 58-5 (10 ov)

04:45 pm

Shamim and Mahmudullah look to get set in the pitch to score some runs for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: 47-5 (8 ov)

04:35 pm

Adam Zampa bowls a lovely Googly to dismiss Afif for a catch in slip region.

Bangladesh: 33-5 (6.1 ov)

04:29 pm

Naim Sheikh departs, with a poor shot, after playing some good shots and scoring some boundaries.

Bangladesh: 32-4 (5.3 ov)

04:16 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim gets out with an LBW by Maxwell.

Bangladesh: 10-3 (2.5 ov)

04:12 pm

Soumya gives away his wicket as Hazlewood's delivery gets him bowled with an inside edge.

Bangladesh: 6-2 (2 ov)

04:03 pm

Bangladesh lose the first wicket only on the third delivery of the innings, courtesy of Starc's in-swing bowling out Litton.

Bangladesh: 1-1 (0.3 ov)

03:45 pm

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first.

Finch (Australia captain): We gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a really good wicket, just want to exploit any moisture on offer. Wasn't an ideal result last game, had a few days to relax and regroup and a couple of good days training. One change for us. Mitch Marsh comes back in for Ashton Agar. We are going with seven specialist batters again, pretty much how we started the tournament and nothing more than that.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): Looks a good wicket to bat, we need to put a decent total. It has been tough in this tournament, we didn't play to our potential and it's a last opportunity for us. Want for play for pride and try to prove ourselves again. We got one change. Nasum is not playing and Fizz (Mustafizur) comes back in.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman