AUS vs BAN: Afif gets out for a duck, Bangladesh 33-5 after 6.1 overs

Just when they looked a confident T20 side with most, if not all, sides covered, Australia were hammered by a rampant English side earlier this week leaving them shaken and their semi-final qualification in doubt. Aaron Finch's men need to win both their remaining games to make the knockouts while also expecting England to beat South Africa given their poor net run rate. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition. Having bounced back from their shock defeat to Scotland in the Qualifiers to make the Super 12, Bangladesh have failed to make an impact. And their six-wicket defeat to South Africa, where they were folded for just 84, ensured their exit from the race. Can Australia bounce back into the competition against a battered Bangladesh to keep semi-final hopes alive?

04:35 pm

Adam Zampa bowls a lovely Googly to dismiss Afif for a catch in slip region.

Bangladesh: 33-5 (6.1 ov)

04:29 pm

Naim Sheikh departs, with a poor shot, after playing some good shots and scoring some boundaries.

Bangladesh: 32-4 (5.3 ov)

04:16 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim gets out with an LBW by Maxwell.

Bangladesh: 10-3 (2.5 ov)

04:12 pm

Soumya gives away his wicket as Hazlewood's delivery gets him bowled with an inside edge.

Bangladesh: 6-2 (2 ov)

04:03 pm

Bangladesh lose the first wicket only on the third delivery of the innings, courtesy of Starc's in-swing bowling out Litton.

Bangladesh: 1-1 (0.3 ov)

03:45 pm

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first.

Finch (Australia captain): We gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a really good wicket, just want to exploit any moisture on offer. Wasn't an ideal result last game, had a few days to relax and regroup and a couple of good days training. One change for us. Mitch Marsh comes back in for Ashton Agar. We are going with seven specialist batters again, pretty much how we started the tournament and nothing more than that.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): Looks a good wicket to bat, we need to put a decent total. It has been tough in this tournament, we didn't play to our potential and it's a last opportunity for us. Want for play for pride and try to prove ourselves again. We got one change. Nasum is not playing and Fizz (Mustafizur) comes back in.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman