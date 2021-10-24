Asalanka guides SL home, Tigers rue missed chances

A thumping victory in the end for Sri Lanka, with five balls and seven balls to spare. At one stage, with Sri Lanka needing 82 from eight overs, it looked like Bangladesh had the game in their grasp, especially with three overs from Mustafizur and two from Shakib in hand.

Sri Lanka: 172-5 (18.5 ov)

Asalanka 80 (49)* || Rajapaksa 53 (31)

Shakib 2-17 (3 ov) || Nasum 2-29 (2.5 ov)

07:30 pm

Sri Lanka are taking it home comfortably.

Sri Lanka: 163-4 (18 ov)

07:15 pm

Litton Das drops yet another catch and this time Asalanka's.

Sri Lanka: 126-4 (15 ov)

7:06 pm

Sri Lanka brought up their 100 in the 13th over. Afif gave away 15 runs.

Sri Lanka are 105 for 4 after 13 overs.

7 pm

Sri Lanka finding it difficult at the moment.

They are 90 for 4 after 12 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah came on to bowl an economical 12th over.

6:50 pm

Sri Lanka are suddenly in deep trouble as they have lost three wickets for only 8 runs.

Saifuddin joins the party.

Sri Lanka are 80 for 4 after 10 overs.

6:35 pm

Shakib Al Hasan has provided the much-needed breakthrough as he sends Pathum Nissanka and breaks the 69-run partnership.

He then sent back Avishka Fernando for a duck.

Shakib is now the highest wicket-taker in T20 WC.

6:30 pm

Sri Lanka are scoring quick runs thanks to Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka.

Sri Lanka are now 67/1 after 7 overs.

06:15 pm

Asalanka starts his innings strongly as he attacks all the Bangladeshi bowlers.

Sri Lanka: 34-1 (4 ov)

06:02 pm

Nasum Ahmed brings up the wicket of Kusal Perera on the first over. A flying start for the Tigers.

Sri Lanka: 4-1 (1 ov)

05:48 pm

A gem of an innings from Mushfiqur Rahim has helped Bangladesh put up a formidable total on this Sharjah pitch.

"It was a good wicket to bat on," Mushfiq says. "Last few matches we saw as the day progresses it becomes difficult to score, so we wanted to bat first. On that wicket someone needed to bat through, so Naim's was a very good innings. I think 170 should be enough for us."

Bangladesh: 171-4 (20 ov)

Naim 62 (52) || Mushfiqur 57 (37)* || Mahmudullah 10 (5)*

Karunarante 1-12 (3 ov) || Kumara 1-29 (4 ov)

05:35 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim plays a beautiful innings as he reaches his half century in 32 deliveries.

Bangladesh: 150-3 (18.1 ov)

05:25 pm

Naim Sheikh gets out for 62 (52). Afif joins Mushfiqur.

Bangladesh: 129-3 (16.1 ov)

05:18 pm

Naim Sheikh 56 (48)* and Mushfiqur Rahim 34 (21)* are taking Bangladesh to flying colours.

Bangladesh: 118-2 (15 ov)

04:55 pm

Naim and Mushfiqur are trying to rebuild the innings as they deal with Sri Lankan bowlers with smart batting.

Bangladesh: 72-2 (10 ov)

04:43 pm

Shakib 10 (7) departs as Karunaratne bowls him out. Mushfiqur and Naim on crease.

Bangladesh: 56-2 (7.4 ov)

04:34 pm

Litton Das gets out on 16 (16) on Kumara's delivery. Shakib and Naim on crease.

Bangladesh: 41-1 (6 ov)

04:23 pm

Naim Sheikh is dealing in boundaries as the opener hit couple of boundaries with Chameera giving away two consecutive no-balls.

Bangladesh: 29-0 (4 ov)

04:11 pm

Bangladesh start their innings a little slow as Litton Das hits a four in the second over.

Bangladesh: 9-0 (2 ov)

03:45 pm

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first.

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka captain): "We are going to bowl first. Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. After the IPL, the wicket is up-and-down, can't guess what it is, that's we want to bowl. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are very confident. We have an injury concern. Binura Fernando comes back in."

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): We would have batted first. We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully it'll be a good one to bat on. Bit of a relief after the first loss. The boys are relaxed, hopefully we can come out here and be disciplined. Taskin is not playing. Nasum Ahmed is in.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara