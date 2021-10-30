Afghanistan's Rashid Khan achieves big feat in five-wicket defeat against Pakistan

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
30 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 02:27 pm

Rashid's incredible feat came in the 15th over of the contest, when he dismissed Mohammad Hafeez on 10.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan achieved yet another landmark in the clash against Pakistan, which the latter won by five wickets. The 23-year-old, who was playing his 53rd T20 Internationals, became the quickest bowler to scalp 100 wickets in the shorter format of the game. 

Rashid's incredible feat came in the 15th over of the contest, when he dismissed Mohammad Hafeez on 10. The spinner also claimed the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was dismissed right after completing his half-century. 

Rashid's clinical performance saw the 23-year-old finish the contest with two wickets, conceding 26 runs in his four-over quota. 

The Afghanistan cricketer, who has made a mark for himself ever since his international debut, is also the quickest to reach 100 wickets in the 50-over format. He took 44 matches to achieve the same.  

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan got off to a tough start but late blitz by skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped them post a respectable 147/6 in 20 overs. 

In response, Pakistan batters maintained a check on the required run-rate and completed the chase with one over to spare. 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam put yet another splendid show, scoring his second half-century of the campaign, while Asif Ali slammed four sixes in the 19th over to finish the match in style.  

