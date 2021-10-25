Afghanistan put massive 190 runs on board for Scotland to chase

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:13 pm

Related News

Afghanistan put massive 190 runs on board for Scotland to chase

Gurbaz wasn't scoring that quickly initially, but Najibullah kept going for the boundaries, and both of them targeted the shorter square boundary.

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:13 pm
Afghanistan put massive 190 runs on board for Scotland to chase

What a performance from Afghanistan's batting might! They've set Scotland a stiff 191 and it has to come against a powerful spin attack.

First it was the openers who raced past 50 in the powerplay, and then came another fifty stand between Gurbaz and Najibullah that set the platform for their powerful finish.

Gurbaz wasn't scoring that quickly initially, but Najibullah kept going for the boundaries, and both of them targeted the shorter square boundary. Scotland will have a look at the lengths they bowled, some of them landed right in the slot, and they could have perhaps used the slower balls with hard lengths a bit more. Watt says this is par at Sharjah. Can Scotland chase it down?

Mark Watt: we wanted to protect the shorter boundary, they got the right0hand combination. 190 is probably par on this. Hopefully we can hit more sixes than they did.

 

Afghanistan: 190-4 (20 ov)

Najibullah 59 (34) || Gurbaz 46 (37) || Zazai 44 (30) 

Sharif 2-33 (4 ov) || Watt 1-23 (4 ov) || Davey 1-41 (4 ov)

Sports / Cricket

Afghanistan vs Scotland / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

4d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur