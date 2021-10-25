Afghanistan put massive 190 runs on board for Scotland to chase

What a performance from Afghanistan's batting might! They've set Scotland a stiff 191 and it has to come against a powerful spin attack.

First it was the openers who raced past 50 in the powerplay, and then came another fifty stand between Gurbaz and Najibullah that set the platform for their powerful finish.

Gurbaz wasn't scoring that quickly initially, but Najibullah kept going for the boundaries, and both of them targeted the shorter square boundary. Scotland will have a look at the lengths they bowled, some of them landed right in the slot, and they could have perhaps used the slower balls with hard lengths a bit more. Watt says this is par at Sharjah. Can Scotland chase it down?

Mark Watt: we wanted to protect the shorter boundary, they got the right0hand combination. 190 is probably par on this. Hopefully we can hit more sixes than they did.

Afghanistan: 190-4 (20 ov)

Najibullah 59 (34) || Gurbaz 46 (37) || Zazai 44 (30)

Sharif 2-33 (4 ov) || Watt 1-23 (4 ov) || Davey 1-41 (4 ov)