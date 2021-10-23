An abysmal batting performance from the reigning champions as WI bowled out for 55

England have made a perfect start in their opener against West Indis at the Dubai International Stadium with the bowlers completely outplaying the Windies batters.

West Indies have Wlie E Coyote-d themselves into oblivion in their World Cup opener, bowled out for just 55 inside 15 overs! Just one batter - Chirs Gayle - got into double figures and that sums up the innings.

All the talk about their batting and the depth in their lineup, but it was a disappointing show from the defending champions in Dubai tonight. England have been absolutely spot on with their bowling changes, match-ups and fielding as well. Moeen Ali bowled three overs in the powerplay picking two wickets and fellow spinner Adil Rashid was brought on when Windies had the righties in the middle. The pacers ably assisted the spin duo as England folded West Indies for their lowest World T20 total.

Adil Rashid ends with figures of 2.2-0-2-4. Nine of the 10 wickets have fallen to boundary attempts. Did they set their sights too high on a difficult pitch or did they lack the skill to move along at six-seven an over without taking risks once they lost early wickets? That's 59 dots in 86 balls.