T20 World Cup winner to be awarded USD 1.6 million

The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners' cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will take home half of that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The two losing semi-finalists will be rewarded a prize money of $400,000 each.

The ICC will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will take home an amount of $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of $1,200,000.

The teams confirmed to be competing in the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The teams which get knocked out in the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total sum of $560,000.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with USD 40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to USD 480,000.

The eight teams participating in Round 1 are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

Apart from the prize money for the 2021 edition of the tournament, the ICC also announced a drinks break which will take place during each and every match. The duration of the break will of 2 minutes and 30 seconds and will take place during the halfway mark of each innings.

Moreover, the ICC has already announced that there will be the debut of Decision Review System (DRS) in men's T20 World Cup through this edition.