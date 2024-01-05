T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; group of death features SA, SL, Bangladesh

Sports

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; group of death features SA, SL, Bangladesh

The big-ticket India vs Pakistan clash will take place on 9 June in New York.

Hindustan Times
05 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 slated to be played in the West Indies and USA in June this year. The tournament will begin with hosts USA taking on Canada on 1 June in New York. India are placed in Group A, along with Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada. The champions of the inaugural edition will begin their campaign on 5 June against Ireland in New York.

The big-ticket India vs Pakistan clash will take place on 9 June in New York. India's next two matches against the USA and Canada are on 12 and 15 June respectively. All of India's matches will be played in the USA.

This T20 World Cup will be historic in more ways than one. This will be the first ICC event to be jointly hosted by USA. This will be their first global tournament appearance outside of a Champions Trophy in 2004. The tournament will also be the first edition of the T20 World Cup featuring as many as 20 teams in the main round.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Defending champions England are in Group B with 2021 champions, Australia. Namibia, Scotland, and Oman are the other three teams in the group.

Group C has New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Group D, or in other words, the group of death features South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

The T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals will take place on June 26 and June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively. Barbados will host the final on June 29.

20 teams have been divided into four groups of five each. The tournament will be played in two phases before moving into the knockout stages.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super Eights phase, where the remaining sides split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.

Cricket

T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

8h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

12h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

23h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

2h | Videos