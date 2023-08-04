T20 WC winner Alex Hales announces international retirement

Sports

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 06:13 pm

Related News

T20 WC winner Alex Hales announces international retirement

The right-hand batsman, who played 11 test matches, 70 one-day internationals and 75 Twenty20s for England, was dropped from England's 2019 ODI World Cup squad after news of a failed recreational drugs test broke a month before the tournament and spent nearly three years in exile.

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 06:13 pm
T20 WC winner Alex Hales announces international retirement

England batsman Alex Hales has his retirement from international cricket at the age of 34, drawing the curtain on a controversial career on Friday.

The right-hand batsman, who played 11 test matches, 70 one-day internationals and 75 Twenty20s for England, was dropped from England's 2019 ODI World Cup squad after news of a failed recreational drugs test broke a month before the tournament and spent nearly three years in exile.

He was called back for the 2022 T20 World Cup as a replacement to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow, a tournament England went on to win.

"I have decided to retire from international cricket. It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country...," Hales said in a post on Instagram.

Hales was also fined and suspended for his involvement in a nightclub altercation with team mate Ben Stokes in 2017.

"I've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime, and I feel that now is the right time to move on," Hales added.

"Throughout my time in an England shirt, I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey, and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final."

Hales, who plays for Nottinghamshire County, said he will continue to play franchise cricket.

 

Cricket

Alex Hales / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

6h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

3h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee