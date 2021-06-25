T20 WC set to kick off two days after IPL final in UAE

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:32 pm

Related News

T20 WC set to kick off two days after IPL final in UAE

ANI had earlier reported that the first game on resumption of IPL will be played on September 19 while the final will take place on October 15.

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2021, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 11:32 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The 2021 men's T20 World Cup is slated to kick off from October 17 in the UAE two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the final of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for November 14.

ANI had earlier reported that the first game on resumption of IPL will be played on September 19 while the final will take place on October 15. The cash-rich league was suspended in May first week after several Covid-19 cases were reported in the bio-bubble.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be a 16-team tournament. The showpiece event was slated to be played in India but there have been talks of shifting the tournament to the UAE.

As per the report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially.

"Round 1, which will include 12 matches, will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s," ESPNcricinfo reports states.

"Four team from this lot of eight - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea - will then progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams," the report further read.

The Super 12s phase, comprising 30 games, is slated to begin from October 24 across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

After the Super 12s phase, there will be three playoff games - the two semi-finals and the final.

Earlier, the ICC after the board meeting had confirmed that the BCCI would retain hosting rights of the T20 World Cup even if the tournament is moved out of India.

The ICC Board had also requested management focus on its planning efforts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East.

"A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played," the ICC said in an official release.

Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup / UAE / icc / bcci

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme