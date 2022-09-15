T20 WC clash between India and Pakistan sold out, standing room tickets 'snapped up within minutes'

15 September, 2022
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 03:47 pm

15 September, 2022
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 03:47 pm
Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter
Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting on 16 October.

The clash between the arch-rivals, scheduled at the MCG on 23 October, is sold out, "with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale." "An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said in a release.

The ICC said "fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world's best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG."

"Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available."

The governing body said "only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia's opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November."

