T20 triumph may herald India's dominance, say former players

Reuters
30 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:31 pm

Reuters
30 June, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:31 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The era of India's dominance in cricket may have kicked in with their spectacular triumph in the T20 World Cup on Saturday, according to several former players.

India prevailed in an edge-of-the-seat thriller against South Africa in Bridgetown to claim their second 20-overs global trophy 17 years after winning the inaugural edition.

It was India's first global title since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy, but their consistency in recent years was never in doubt.

India lost back-to-back finals of the World Test Championships in 2021 and 2023, while their only defeat in the 50-overs home World Cup last year came in the summit clash against Australia.

They ended that barren streak in International Cricket Council (ICC) events on Saturday when India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup going unbeaten in the tournament.

"I have a feeling that this is a breakout win for us," former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

"For years, we have played well, been consistent in a range, consolidated but not able to get past the finish line," he wrote. "With this win, I think we would be winning many ICC trophies consistently in the years to come."

India's resurgence follows the demise of England's white-ball dominance as the Jos Buttler-led side have now failed to defend two World Cup titles in eight months.

India appear to have inherited that mantle, believes former England fast bowler Steven Finn.

"India are formidable - they have got all bases covered in all conditions," Finn told the BBC. "This experience could see them go on to dominate now. It is an experience that will serve them very well."

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly predicted "they will win many more" after the success in the Caribbean.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said India's overall fourth World Cup title in limited-overs cricket would be a major motivation for young talents in the country.

"Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation's starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in @T20WorldCup," Tendulkar wrote on X.

India's domination in the 20-overs format will have to be under a new leadership, though.

Captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli bowed out of T20 Internationals after winning the World Cup, while it was also head coach Rahul Dravid's last match in charge of the squad.

